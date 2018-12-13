Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $282.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

PLAY stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $656,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,289.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 90,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $5,568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,352.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,183 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 813.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

