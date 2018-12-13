Pixie Coin Trading Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Pixie Coin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. Pixie Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $17,353.00 worth of Pixie Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pixie Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pixie Coin has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007686 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00021251 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00278357 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00018288 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Pixie Coin Token Profile

Pixie Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Pixie Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pixie Coin is www.pixiecoin.io. Pixie Coin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin.

Pixie Coin Token Trading

Pixie Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixie Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pixie Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pixie Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

