Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 235,686 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises about 0.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 339,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 86,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 25,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,343.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,982.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,600 shares of company stock worth $940,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Nomura lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/platinum-investment-management-ltd-buys-235686-shares-of-hanesbrands-inc-hbi.html.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.