Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3,638.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 436,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 672,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 8,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,798. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/plimoth-trust-co-llc-grows-stake-in-invesco-dynamic-large-cap-value-etf-pwv.html.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.