Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Target by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 275,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

