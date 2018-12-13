Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,687,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,179,000 after acquiring an additional 347,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,833,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,751,597,000 after acquiring an additional 372,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,431,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,025,000 after acquiring an additional 649,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,404,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 151,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

