Polymet Mining Corp (PLM) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,337,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.60% of Polymet Mining worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of PLM stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Polymet Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

