Pool Co. (POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.25.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $3,318,301.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,482.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $1,658,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pool by 105.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 100.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $398,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $150.11 on Thursday. Pool has a 1-year low of $123.88 and a 1-year high of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

