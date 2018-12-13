Precision Drilling (PDS) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

NYSE:PDS opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $619.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.15. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 138.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,089.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

