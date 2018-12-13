Premier Oil (PMO) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a top pick rating on the oil producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 146.11 ($1.91).

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 70.85 ($0.93) on Monday. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.56 ($1.37).

In related news, insider Richard Rose purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($21,952.18).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

