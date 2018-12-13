PriceSmart (PSMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PriceSmart from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $777.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Luis Laparte sold 15,995 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,038,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,059 shares in the company, valued at $11,108,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $6,982,008 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 188.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

