Primo Water (PRMW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.09 million, a P/E ratio of -50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 51,372 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,752 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

