Private Capital Management LLC Purchases 687,115 Shares of Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 687,115 shares during the quarter. Tronox accounts for 3.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Tronox worth $24,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelliam Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 2,757,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 75.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 11.5% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

TROX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 126,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,122. Tronox Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tronox to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other Tronox news, SVP Niekerk Willem Hendrik Van bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,939.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,622.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

