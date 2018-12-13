Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 71,588 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 121,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $836.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

