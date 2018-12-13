Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Reduced by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 296.5% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,668.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total value of $1,834,823.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,908.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.66.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $94.03 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

