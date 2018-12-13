Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $480,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,328 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NYSE PLD opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.75. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/prologis-inc-pld-shares-sold-by-rampart-investment-management-company-llc.html.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.