ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) Trading Up 7.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 4,204,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,923,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 82,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

