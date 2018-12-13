Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 767,650 Shares of TrueCar Inc (TRUE)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767,650 shares during the quarter. TrueCar comprises approximately 0.4% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TrueCar by 295.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 538.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $103,608.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,168 shares of company stock worth $121,704. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUE stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.59. TrueCar Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

