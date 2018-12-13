Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,284 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $54,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 4,000 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,481.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,221 shares of company stock worth $7,403,146. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/prudential-financial-inc-acquires-shares-of-78284-pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx.html.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.