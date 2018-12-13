Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $814,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $775,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,039.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 275,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 231.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $30.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.31 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,793,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/prudential-financial-inc-lowers-holdings-in-aci-worldwide-inc-aciw.html.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.