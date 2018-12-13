Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $426,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,541,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,024,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,183,000 after buying an additional 61,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,395,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,365,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 880,315 shares of company stock worth $22,026,194. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $81.84 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

