PTT Exploration and Production PCL (PEXNY) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production PCL (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of PEXNY stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. PTT Exploration and Production PCL has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.45.

About PTT Exploration and Production PCL

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also invests in petroleum related business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited is a subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited.

