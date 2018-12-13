Purplebricks Group (PURP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 320. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Purplebricks Group traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 1564872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purplebricks Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 422.83 ($5.53).

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. The company was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

