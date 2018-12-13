PVH Corp (PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Nomura set a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.10.

PVH traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.59. 1,188,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,735. PVH has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in PVH by 225.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 118.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 507,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 4.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in PVH by 28.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

