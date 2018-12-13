PZ Cussons (PZC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.79) on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 199.70 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.80 ($4.81).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.