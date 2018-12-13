Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Cut by Analyst

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,058,000 after acquiring an additional 228,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,405,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 110.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,394,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,371,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

