Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Ascena Retail Group Inc Issued By B. Riley (ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASNA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NASDAQ:ASNA opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Ascena Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Ascena Retail Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASNA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 270.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,091,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,274,000 after buying an additional 4,447,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,678,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 2,668,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,127,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,147,000 after buying an additional 1,820,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1,696.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,820,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 1,718,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,413,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,408,000 after buying an additional 1,294,987 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

