Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, December 10th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMC. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.77.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.89%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

