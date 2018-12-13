QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. QCR has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $538.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). QCR had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Equities analysts predict that QCR will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. QCR’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $35,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 8.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 23.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

