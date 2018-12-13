Qiagen NV (QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 1,011,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,300. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

