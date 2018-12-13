Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stake Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $220,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $30,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,375,221.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,949 shares of company stock worth $1,731,205. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

