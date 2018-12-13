Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.24% of Quaker Chemical worth $383,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22,999.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 817,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $195.92 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $222.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.40.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 234 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.50, for a total transaction of $49,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Berquist sold 266 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $55,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,952 shares of company stock worth $2,422,332 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/quaker-chemical-corp-kwr-stake-raised-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.