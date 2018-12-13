Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Keane Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Keane Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Keane Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keane Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

FRAC opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Keane Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $928.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $558.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 5,251,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $56,555,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,175 shares in the company, valued at $556,466,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

