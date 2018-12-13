Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus set a $120.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. 46,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,109. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 105.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,525,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,623,000 after buying an additional 781,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,845,000 after purchasing an additional 648,706 shares during the period. Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,866,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,708,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.