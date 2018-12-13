Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Chad Summe sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $36,055.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,138.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,168,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,114,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,903 shares of company stock worth $2,096,555. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 498,152 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,362,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after buying an additional 222,869 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after purchasing an additional 202,053 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 862.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 199,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

