R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Receives $11.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,659. R1 RCM has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The stock has a market cap of $987.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of -0.31.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 20,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $174,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

