Radware (RDWR) versus LiveWorld (LVWD) Head-To-Head Review

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radware and LiveWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $211.37 million 4.82 -$7.49 million ($0.12) -190.75 LiveWorld $9.95 million 0.03 -$1.35 million N/A N/A

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radware.

Risk & Volatility

Radware has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 2.58% 1.81% 1.24% LiveWorld -9.43% -71.82% -30.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Radware and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 5 0 3.00 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radware currently has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.57%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Summary

Radware beats LiveWorld on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update related to latest threats, and fraud and phishing attacks. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; application performance monitoring to detect application performance issues; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company also offers cloud DDoS protection, cloud malware protection, content delivery network, and cloud Web acceleration services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. is a services and software company, which provides software and services solutions to brands. Its services includes strategy, campaign management, content moderation, customer engagement, customer service, and social analytics and listening. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman & Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

