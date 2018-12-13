Raging Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Raging Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,800 shares during the quarter. BMC Stock accounts for about 2.2% of Raging Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Raging Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of BMC Stock worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,603,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,858,000 after buying an additional 174,785 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,408,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,559,000 after purchasing an additional 146,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,887,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after purchasing an additional 296,011 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 298,768 shares during the period.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of BMC Stock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 26,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,564. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman bought 11,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $55,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

