Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

RL stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.48. 1,216,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,072. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

