Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 4,914 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $334,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,347,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,707,000 after acquiring an additional 96,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5,266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,138,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,852,000 after acquiring an additional 147,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $670,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $3,199,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 145,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,024,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $5,760,884 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $116.66 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

