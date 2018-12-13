Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $372.18 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $372,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

