Rawcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rawcoin has a total market capitalization of $5,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.02502160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00141576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00173117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.16 or 0.09846613 BTC.

Rawcoin (XRC) is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co.

Rawcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rawcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rawcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

