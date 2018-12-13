RCI Hospitality (RICK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 target price on RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RCI Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $1,953,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 35.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

