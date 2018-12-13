RealPage Inc (RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn Sells 77,663 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 77,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,001,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,194,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 569,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,829. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.25 and a beta of 1.36. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RealPage from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

