Realty Income Corp (O) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100.0% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $185,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

O opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.04. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Realty Income Corp (O) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/realty-income-corp-o-holdings-raised-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.