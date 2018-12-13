Realty Income (O) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.65

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.65 and last traded at $66.45, with a volume of 69812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

