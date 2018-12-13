Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toyota Motor (TM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM):

12/11/2018 – Toyota Motor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2018 – Toyota Motor was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/28/2018 – Toyota Motor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In second-quarter fiscal 2019, Toyota’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while consolidated revenues missed the same. However, the figures improved year over year. This, year-over-year rise in earnings is partly due to the company’s fixed cost-reduction activities. With a target to cut costs by 20%, Toyota plans to shift production to new cost-saving platforms by 2020. Further, in order to develop autonomous vehicle services, Toyota is collaborating with other companies. In October, it collaborated with SoftBank Corp. to develop e-Palette concept-based multi-purpose mobility service. Also, over the past three months shares of Toyota have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, its frequent vehicle recalls in huge numbers led to additional expenses and lowered vehicle resale value, creating headwinds for Toyota.”

11/19/2018 – Toyota Motor was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/22/2018 – Toyota Motor was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

TM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.78. 217,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,224. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $114.14 and a one year high of $140.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.83 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

