REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) PT Set at $24.00 by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $24.00 price objective on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RDHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of RDHL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 112.99% and a negative net margin of 461.55%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. Analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 378,751 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 527,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 16.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 61.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

