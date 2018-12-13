Redmile Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,024 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 651,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 106,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 125,908 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 129,089 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of SENS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/redmile-group-llc-reduces-holdings-in-senseonics-holdings-inc-sens.html.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.