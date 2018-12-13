Regalcoin (REC) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Regalcoin has a market cap of $62,119.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00002153 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

REC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

